Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda Stock Performance

Shares of JSDA remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 317,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,197. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.