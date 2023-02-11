John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 233.9% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 31.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

