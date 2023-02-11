John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 233.9% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.39.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
