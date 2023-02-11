John A. Scarlett Sells 446,666 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN remained flat at $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Geron Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

