Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

OTCMKTS JEXYY remained flat at $19.96 on Friday. Jiangsu Expressway has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Further Reading

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

