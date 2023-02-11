JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03 to $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million to $79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.99 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

JFrog Stock Up 2.4 %

FROG stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $798,523.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,085,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $798,523.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares in the company, valued at $176,085,504.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

