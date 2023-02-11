Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50,189.13

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $50,189.13 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019700 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00220068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00893144 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,301.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

