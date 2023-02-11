Jeffrey M. Jonas Sells 11,643 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. 347,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,116. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,895.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

