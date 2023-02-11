Jeffrey M. Jonas Sells 11,643 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. 347,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,116. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,895.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.