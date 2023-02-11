Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 500” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.49) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.73) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.29) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.61) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.60) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 176 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The firm has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.10. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.25).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

