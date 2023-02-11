Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,714,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,898,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,074,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,144,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 158,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

