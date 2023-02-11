JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the January 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $22.56 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JCDXF. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.01) to €15.10 ($16.24) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.