Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hershey Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.10. The company had a trading volume of 921,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

