Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 538,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,833. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.81. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

