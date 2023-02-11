Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance
J traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 538,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,833. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.81. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend
Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions
In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Solutions Company Profile
Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.
