Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.79-$4.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.22.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.41. The company had a trading volume of 661,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average of $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $163.56 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

