iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $63,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.