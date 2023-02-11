iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OEF opened at $183.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.26. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

