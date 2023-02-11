iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 145.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.