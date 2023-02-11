iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.57. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

