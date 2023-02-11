iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 226.2% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 226.2% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

