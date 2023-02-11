iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.