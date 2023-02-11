iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.82.
Shares of IRTC opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
