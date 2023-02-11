IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.26-10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15-15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.41 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.26-$10.56 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.73.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day moving average of $212.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,059,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.0% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 116,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 169,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

