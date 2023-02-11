IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 41,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,791,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $222.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.