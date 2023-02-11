IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Raised by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after buying an additional 1,257,263 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $182,868,000. State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $222.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

