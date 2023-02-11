iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

