Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 669,932 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 403,754 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,945,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,924,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,384,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after buying an additional 733,968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.78. 64,629,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,173,637. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

