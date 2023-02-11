Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the January 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 4.3 %
PSCE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $10.72. 140,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.55.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)
