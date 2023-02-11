Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the January 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

PSCE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $10.72. 140,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.55.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.