Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 488.7% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PID traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 258,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

