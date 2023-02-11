Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,170. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

