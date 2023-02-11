International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.8 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

