Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 3,224 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $227,388.72.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.21. 3,295,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $150.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,230,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

