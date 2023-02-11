Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 3,007 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Hensel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,131. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,404,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

