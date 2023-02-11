Insider Buying: Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Insider Purchases £4,971.54 in Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) insider David Allan bought 8,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £4,971.54 ($5,976.13).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Performance

LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.33. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £56.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5,450.00.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s payout ratio is presently 475.00%.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

