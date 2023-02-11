Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Trimmed by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.16 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

