India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.44). 29,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 142,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.37. The firm has a market cap of £116.54 million and a P/E ratio of 335.42.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

