IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.92. 343,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.