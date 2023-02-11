ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,763 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

