IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 82.0% in January

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IAALF stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.55. IBC Advanced Alloys has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

