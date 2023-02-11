Huobi BTC Price Tops $22,764.49 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $887.12 million and $6,613.88 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $22,764.49 or 1.04723867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

