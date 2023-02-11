Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

