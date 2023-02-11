Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CSFB boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.15.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23.

Insider Activity

About Hudbay Minerals

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.