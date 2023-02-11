H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a b rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE HRB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 1,894,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,165. H&R Block has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $436,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $318,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

