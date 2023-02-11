HPX (NYSE:HPX) Trading Up 0.1%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of HPX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in HPX by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 568,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 478,200 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of HPX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of HPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of HPX by 37.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

