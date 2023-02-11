HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HORIBA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRIBF remained flat at $45.14 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.02. HORIBA has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $55.25.
About HORIBA
