Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-$3.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.18 billion-$122.18 billion.

HMC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,596,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,360. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 262,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 287,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

