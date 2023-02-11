Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $167.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.