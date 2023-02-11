Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in January

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $58.32.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

