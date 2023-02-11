Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.