Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

