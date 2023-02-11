Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 535,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Amgen by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 78,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.44 and its 200 day moving average is $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

