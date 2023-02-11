Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 14,476 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,401 shares of company stock worth $18,130,194. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $60.10 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

