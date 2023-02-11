Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

